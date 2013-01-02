Jon Gruden has no NFL coaching interviews scheduled

Jon Gruden's name won't go away until every NFL team that's looking for a new head coach has found one, but is there any real interest here?
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday the former Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach has no interviews scheduled, according to a source close to the "Monday Night Football" analyst, and there's no indication he plans to meet with any of the seven NFL teams looking to fill vacancies.
When it comes to Gruden, a non-update qualifies as an update, but there's a sense Chucky is willing to stay put. He's more well-known than ever and making a bundle of cash on television, minus the grueling hours of the NFL.
If Gruden is willing to speak with teams, we're still waiting for that to happen.