Jon Beason likes Panthers' improved depth at LB

Before the 2012 NFL Draft, Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Jon Beason thought Boston College middle linebacker Luke Kuechly was a safer pick than Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck or Baylor quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III. Little did Beason know that his team was about to use the ninth overall pick in the draft on Kuechly, who led the nation in tackles in 2010 and 2011, finishing his 38-game career with 532 tackles, including 35.5 for a loss and 2.5 sacks. (Kuechly ranked second in the nation in tackles as a freshman in 2009.)