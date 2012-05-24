Jon Beason held out of Panthers OTAs post-surgery

Though it predates the Ron Rivera era, Panthers general manager Marty Hurney certainly remembers how linebacker Thomas Davis missed the 2010 season after tearing an ACL for the second time during a non-contact workout during the OTAs. Though the Panthers drafted Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly in the first round, Beason is being counted on to man the middle and be a vocal leader on Rivera's defense. Holding Beason out of the OTAs gives his Achilles an extra two months to strengthen before training camp.