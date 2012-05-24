Jon Beason held out of Panthers OTAs post-surgery

The Carolina Panthers are taking a cautious approach with middle linebacker Jon Beason, holding the veteran out of the OTAs, Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer reported Thursday.
Beason underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles last September. While he feels good about where he is in his recovery, he understands the team's decision to keep him on the sidelines during the OTAs.
"I think they're just protecting me from myself," Beason said. "Practice is practice. But to me, you come out and compete. You try to win every down and you play the game a certain way. I think that had a lot to do with it, too."
Though it predates the Ron Rivera era, Panthers general manager Marty Hurney certainly remembers how linebacker Thomas Davis missed the 2010 season after tearing an ACL for the second time during a non-contact workout during the OTAs. Though the Panthers drafted Boston College linebacker Luke Kuechly in the first round, Beason is being counted on to man the middle and be a vocal leader on Rivera's defense. Holding Beason out of the OTAs gives his Achilles an extra two months to strengthen before training camp.