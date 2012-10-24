Jon Beason expecting season-ending knee surgery

Carolina Panthers linebacker Jon Beason expects to have season-ending knee surgery and be placed on injured reserve, he told News 14 Carolina. Beason was inactive the last two weeks because of the knee.
"I've been pretty banged up, it's been week to week," Beason said. "And we decided to take another look at the knee, see what's going on. (I) got the MRI yesterday, and it didn't look good, so I'm probably going to have to have surgery and if I do that, I'm going to end up on the IR.
"So that's probably what we're going to do, moving forward, probably early next week. But, it's part of the business, man. You can't control injuries."
Beason spent all but one game in 2011 on injured reserve with an Achilles injury. He hasn't had much luck or production after he signed a five-year, $50-million extension before the 2011 season. Beason has 28 tackles without a sack in 2012. He was a Pro Bowl pick in 2008, 2009 and 2010.
The Panthers will be fine with Luke Kuechly, this year's No. 9 overall pick out of Boston College, continuing to play in Beason's spot. Fine as long as the Panthers are happy with being the No. 20 scoring defense in the NFL. The big question centers on Beason's future -- he's coming off back-to-back major injuries with a hefty contract and a high draft pick playing his position.