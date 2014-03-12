Jon Beason agrees to contract with New York Giants

NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported the team agreed to a contract with Beason on Wednesday, according to a person apprised of the negotiations.
Coming over from the Carolina Panthers in October, the linebacker brought veteran leadership to the Giants. He called plays and solidified the middle of New York's defense.
Giants' brass focused their offseason efforts on locking up the 29-year-old to solidify a depleted linebacking corps.
Beason started 11 games for the Giants in 2013 with 93 tackles and one interception. He is a solid run defender, but struggles in the passing game.