Jon Baldwin waived by San Francisco 49ers

The Niners announced Sunday they waived Baldwin after less than a year with the team. In a corresponding move, San Francisco claimed wide receiver L'Damian Washington off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys.
Last August, the Niners sent wide receiver A.J. Jenkins to the Kansas City Chiefs to acquire Baldwin in a trade of two struggling former first-round picks. The change in scenery didn't help Baldwin, who had three catches in seven games last season.
Baldwin, 24, took a substantial pay cut in February in hopes of sticking in San Francisco. Multiple Niners beat reporters had noted that Baldwin hasn't looked good this summer -- at all.
It's telling that Baldwin was cut before the Niners played a preseason game. He could struggle to latch on to another team this summer.
