Jon Baldwin, LaMichael James without offensive roles?

New acquisition Jon Baldwin beat out wide receivers Lavelle Hawkins and Chad Hall for the final wide receiver spot on the San Francisco 49ers' roster, thanks to a guaranteed salary just over $1 million. But that doesn't mean the former Kansas City Chiefs' first-round draft pick will have a role in offensive coordinator Greg Roman's offense.
CSN Bay Area's Matt Maiocco doubts Baldwin will be active on game days to start the season. It's not a shock considering Baldwin has had just two weeks to learn the 49ers' offense.
With Michael Crabtree and Mario Manningham on the physically unable to perform list, Marlon Moore and fourth-round draft pick Quinton Patton are expected to see the most snaps behind Anquan Boldin.
Baldwin isn't the only high-profile player struggling for an offensive role. When running back LaMichael James returns from his MCL sprain later this month, he could be the odd man out of the backfield on game days.
James never suited up for a game when both Frank Gore and Kendall Hunter were healthy last season -- as they are now. Maiocco also notes that James struggled with his blocking and "seemed to go backward as much as forward" while averaging just 2.29 yards per on 24 preseason carries.
For the early portion of the season, at least, Baldwin and James are on the outside looking in on the 49ers' offense.