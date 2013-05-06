JoJo Wooden, Kevin Kelly hired by San Diego Chargers

The San Diego Chargers have named JoJo Wooden as the team's new director of player personnel and Kevin Kelly as its new director of college scouting, the team announced Monday.
Wooden spent the last 16 seasons with the New York Jets, including the last six as the team's assistant director, player personnel. He originally joined the Jets in 1997 and served previously in a variety of roles inlcluding, pro personnel assistant, pro scout, senior pro scout/AFC, assistant director of pro scouting and director of pro scouting.
Kelly also joins the Chargers from the Jets, where he spent 2012 as a personnel scout. Prior to that, he spent three seasons as an area scout with the Indianapolis Colts and eight seasons as an area scout with the Cleveland Browns. In Indianapolis, he worked with Chargers general manager Tom Telesco.