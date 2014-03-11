Joique Bell signs 2-year extension with Detroit Lions

Running back Joique Bell was never going to leave Detroit. On Tuesday, the Lions made sure he wouldn't leave for a few years.
Detroit signed the running back to a two-year, $7 million contract extension with $4.3 million in guaranteed money, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, according to a person involved with the contract.
Free-Agent Tracker
Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More ...
Coupling the extension with the second-round restricted free-agent tender the Lions placed on Bell, the runner is signed in Detroit for three seasons at $9.3 million.
The $4.3 million guaranteed the Lions gave Bell is more than the team handed Reggie Bush last offseason on his $16 million contract ($4 million).
The signing is a big one for the Lions, who lock up the one-two, Bush-Bell punch in Detroit's backfield.
Bell should see an increased workload in 2014 in new offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi's offense -- think Pierre Thomas in the New Orleans Saints' offense.
Bell is a tough runner who can create creases between the tackles. He also is a very good receiver out of the backfield. His 564 yards after the catch ranked fourth in the NFL among running backs in 2013, behind just Jamaal Charles, Thomas and LeSean McCoy, per Pro Football Focus.
The Wayne State University product earned 650 yards on 166 totes in 2013 while splitting carries with Bush.
In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast," the guys study the free agency picture with the help of NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.