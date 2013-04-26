Johnthan Banks, Ryan Nassib could be Jags' pick

It's not often the Jacksonville Jaguars come in first, but that's exactly where they'll be come Friday night.
The Jaguars own the opening pick in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, and NFL.com's Gil Brandt expects them to take a cornerback at No. 33.
Brandt has spoken to sources who say the Jaguars are leaning toward Mississippi State's Johnthan Banks at No. 33. That would address a burning need in Jacksonville, giving the team a big, tall defender in the secondary. The Jaguars currently have the unproven duo of Alan Ball and Mike Harris penciled in at corner.
The Jaguars also have an interest in Syracuse quarterback Ryan Nassib. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that Jacksonville was giving serious consideration to snatching up Nassib with the pick. Nassib has won over plenty of scouts with his intellect and passion for the game and would give the embattled Blaine Gabbert competition under center.
"I'd always heard that (general manager) David Caldwell really liked Ryan Nassib," Rapoport told NFL Network on Friday. "I was assured early on in this process, if Nassib, the Syracuse quarterback, was there at No. 33, David Caldwell would take him. Now he's in an interesting decision. Does he go corner, does he go quarterback, or could he trade? And I remember talking to Caldwell a couple weeks ago, and he always told me, 'This No. 33 pick, when everyone has had a night to sleep on it, is far more valuable than you'd ever expect.' "
Banks caught wind of Brandt's report Friday on Twitter and confirmed to his followers that he'd be delighted to join coach Gus Bradley in Jacksonville.
UPDATE: As we draw closer to the 6:30 p.m. ET start of Round 2, there's a growing sense that Jacksonville has moved away from selecting a quarterback. Rapoport told NFL Network, "Based on everything I'm hearing, I'd be pretty surprised if the Jaguars did take a quarterback, whether Ryan Nassib or Geno Smith. I know internally they like both players. I'm hearing it's more likely they go in a different direction, possibly cornerback."