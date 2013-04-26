Around the League

Presented By

Johnthan Banks, Ryan Nassib could be Jags' pick

Published: Apr 26, 2013 at 06:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

It's not often the Jacksonville Jaguars come in first, but that's exactly where they'll be come Friday night.

The Jaguars own the opening pick in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, and NFL.com's Gil Brandt expects them to take a cornerback at No. 33.

Brandt has spoken to sources who say the Jaguars are leaning toward Mississippi State's Johnthan Banks at No. 33. That would address a burning need in Jacksonville, giving the team a big, tall defender in the secondary. The Jaguars currently have the unproven duo of Alan Ball and Mike Harris penciled in at corner.

The Jaguars also have an interest in Syracuse quarterback Ryan Nassib. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that Jacksonville was giving serious consideration to snatching up Nassib with the pick. Nassib has won over plenty of scouts with his intellect and passion for the game and would give the embattled Blaine Gabbert competition under center.

"I'd always heard that (general manager) David Caldwell really liked Ryan Nassib," Rapoport told NFL Network on Friday. "I was assured early on in this process, if Nassib, the Syracuse quarterback, was there at No. 33, David Caldwell would take him. Now he's in an interesting decision. Does he go corner, does he go quarterback, or could he trade? And I remember talking to Caldwell a couple weeks ago, and he always told me, 'This No. 33 pick, when everyone has had a night to sleep on it, is far more valuable than you'd ever expect.' "

Banks caught wind of Brandt's report Friday on Twitter and confirmed to his followers that he'd be delighted to join coach Gus Bradley in Jacksonville.

UPDATE: As we draw closer to the 6:30 p.m. ET start of Round 2, there's a growing sense that Jacksonville has moved away from selecting a quarterback. Rapoport told NFL Network, "Based on everything I'm hearing, I'd be pretty surprised if the Jaguars did take a quarterback, whether Ryan Nassib or Geno Smith. I know internally they like both players. I'm hearing it's more likely they go in a different direction, possibly cornerback."

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW