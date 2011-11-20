Johnson active for Bills in key divisional matchup vs. Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will have his favorite target, Stevie Johnson, at his disposal in Sunday's pivotal AFC East matchup with the Miami Dolphins.
Johnson hurt his shoulder during last Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys and didn't practice Wednesday. He returned Thursday, and coach Chan Gailey seemed optimistic Friday that Buffalo would have its top receiver against 2-7 Miami. Johnson was listed as questionable in the team's injury report.
Bills starting safety George Wilson, who hurt his neck against the Cowboys, didn't practice all week and was inactive. Wilson is the team leader with four interceptions.