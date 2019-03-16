Johnny Manziel signs AAF contract, to join Memphis Express

However, Manziel didn't maintain success at the next level. He washed out of the NFL less than two years after the Cleveland Browns selected him in the first round, making just eight starts and throwing as many interceptions as touchdowns (seven). Manizel resurfaced in the CFL several years later but never appeared in a game with his initial team, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Montreal Alouettes made him a starter late in the 2018 season, though Manziel struggled in his eight-game showcase. The Alouettes released Manziel in early 2019 when CFL announced Manziel had "contravened the agreement which made him eligible to play in the league."