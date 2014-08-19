Johnny Manziel's gesture won't affect Browns' choice

Washington Redskins pass rusher Brian Orakpo thought Johnny Manziel's obscene gesture in Monday night's game was "hilarious."
Cleveland Browns coach Mike Pettine wasn't as entertained, telling reporters he was disappointed in the rookie's lack of poise.
Although Pettine promised to address the incident, it won't be a significant factor in the quarterback decision.
Asked by The MMQB's Peter King if it was serious enough to take Manziel out of consideration for the starting job, Pettine replied, "I wouldn't think so. But it will be dealt with."
At his postgame news conference, Pettine emphasized that "all the options are on the table" and the deciding factor will be which quarterback gives the Browns the best chance to win the season opener.
By Tuesday morning, Pettine told King that he still has no "gut feeling" as to who will be named the starter.
"Neither guy really distinguished himself (Monday night), and we'll have to go back and study the tape and figure out who to go with," Pettine explained. "I will lean on (offensive coordinator) Kyle Shanahan and (quarterbacks coach) Dowell Loggains quite a bit, because they've watched them every day."
The latest "Around the League Podcast" recaps all of the action from the second week of the preseason.