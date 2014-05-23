Johnny Manziel's agent: Lawsuit '1000000% fake'

The agent for Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel called a lawsuit filed against his client last week "1000000% fake."
A Florida district court accepted a lawsuit on May 16 accusing Johnny Manziel of sexual harassment. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that a court clerk indicated Friday that the suit was likely from a "frequent filer" who files many lawsuits. The clerk noted that the name on the filing, Samantha Schacher, could be an alias.
NFL Media obtained a copy of the filing, which asked for a restraining order against Manziel and $25 million in "punitive damages for emotional distress."
"This joke 'lawsuit' is obviously 1000000% fake and/or frivolous," Manziel's agent Erik Burkhardt wrote on Twitter. "Embarrassing I even have (to) say this after reading the nonsense."
Burkhardt later told USA Today Sports that Manziel could seek legal action in response to the filing. "We absolutely will protect our client to the fullest extent of the law," the agent said.
UPDATE: The real Samantha Schacher, an HLN contributor, said Friday via her verified Twitter account that the lawsuit is "100% a hoax."
