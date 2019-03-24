Johnny Manziel makes AAF debut as Express top Iron in OT

Published: Mar 24, 2019 at 04:24 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

One week after signing with the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football, former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel made his AAF debut with the team in an abbreviated stint.

Manziel was under center for three drives in the second and third quarters of Memphis's 31-25 comeback overtime win over the Birmingham Iron on Sunday evening. The quarterback finished 3 of 5 with 48 passing yards, 20 rushing yards, one sack and a failed two-point attempt.

Manziel spelled Express starter Brandon Silvers briefly in the second quarter, leading a drive deep into Iron territory. The quarterback picked up seven yards on an option run to start the march. Manziel then hit on his first AAF completion -- a 36-yard lob down the sideline to Pig Howard. The drive ended in a missed field goal.

After two more drives, Manziel was replaced for good by Silvers, who finished 24 of 35 with 266 passing yards and two scores and led Memphis to its comeback victory. Silvers made his first pro start on Sunday after starting four seasons under center at Troy. Former New York Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg is also on the Express' roster.

Before joining the AAF, Manziel spent time in the Canadian Football League, where he was traded to the Montreal Alouettes. Montreal made him a starter late in the 2018 season, though Manziel struggled in his eight-game showcase. The Alouettes released Manziel in early 2019 when CFL announced Manziel had "contravened the agreement which made him eligible to play in the league."

Manziel's player rights initially belonged to the San Antonio Commanders based on the AAF's college-allocation system. After the Commanders passed on the quarterback, the Express had the first chance to put in a waiver claim.

Among the other notable performers from Sunday night were Express WR Reece Horn (7 rec, 113 yards, TD), Iron RB Trent Richardson (16 att, 56 yards, TD) and Iron WR Amba Etta-Tawo (3 rec, 71 yards).

The Express moved to 2-5 with the win, while the Iron fell to 4-3. Birmingham is now two games back of the Orlando Apollos in the AAF Eastern Conference.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE