Johnny Manziel, Eli Manning among training camp headliners

Two names jump out to me: Johnny Manziel and Jadeveon Clowney . Can Manziel adapt to the pro game, both on and off the field? His arm seems strong enough, based on the tape I've watched. Plus, he has a quick release, excellent instincts outside of the pocket and, of course, is a threat as a runner. But can he learn to play inside the pocket and show the off-field commitment to be successful?

Meanwhile, Clowney has as much raw pass-rushing talent as any player I've ever scouted. But after playing primarily with his hand in the dirt at South Carolina, Clowney is shifting to outside linebacker in the Houston Texans' 3-4 defense. How seamlessly will this transition go? In college, Clowney got blocked by some offensive tackles he should've been able to handle. Was this due to a lack of effort, instincts or knowledge on how to rush the passer? I'll be watching to see how he develops in these three areas.