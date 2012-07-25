Johnny Knox placed on Chicago Bears' PUP list

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears have put receiver Johnny Knox on the physically unable to perform list.
The move announced Wednesday was not a surprise, since general manager Phil Emery had said it might happen. Knox suffered a gruesome back injury against Seattle last season and needed surgery to stabilize a vertebra. Knox has 133 receptions for 2,214 yards in three seasons and has been a contributor on special teams with 55 kickoff returns for 1,506 yards.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press