Johnathan 'Rudy' Ford motivated by family tragedy

At breakfast the following morning, the team chaplain met him along with a few of Auburn's coaches and they led him into a smaller room where they could be alone. It was the best way they could think of to tell Rudy that his mother, Terrie, had sustained a massive heart attack the previous night. She survived, but the lack of oxygen to her brain would prevent her from seeing, moving, communicating or even remembering anything again. She would be confined to a bed and fed through a tube.