Johnathan Franklin (neck injury) won't return to NFL

Published: Jun 19, 2014 at 08:06 AM

Johnathan Franklin's NFL career has reached a sudden conclusion.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy announced Thursday that the running back won't return for a second season with the team due to a neck injury.

"I have some unfortunate news about Johnathan Franklin," McCarthy said, via the Green Bay Press Gazette. "The organization will address this tomorrow. All the information has come in. He will not be back with us.

"I can't say enough about him as a person. I don't know. He's as classy as anyone who's walked through these doors. His situation will be addressed tomorrow."

Franklin later posted a message on his Twitter page, writing that he must now move on from football.

"Unfortunately this week I have been ruled out of returning for the 2014/15 season and returning to play in the NFL," he wrote. "But I understand God knows what he is doing for now he has another platform for me to step upon.

Reports surfaced Wednesday that Green Bay feared Franklin had suffering a career-threatening neck injury in Week 12 of last season. Franklin underwent a series of tests this week to reveal the extent of the injury. The results were troubling enough to prompt a quick team decision. Franklin will either retire or be waived injured on Friday.

Franklin was selected in the fourth round of the 2013 draft and had been envisioned as a change-of-pace back alongside Eddie Lacy. He finished his only pro season with 19 carries for 107 yards and a touchdown.

Franklin joins Sterling Sharpe, Nick Collins and Jermichael Finley in the growing line of Packers player who have had their careers derailed by a neck injury.

UPDATE:The Packersreleased Franklin on Friday, the team announced.

