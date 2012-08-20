Around the League

Presented By

John Skelton will start next Arizona Cardinals game

Published: Aug 20, 2012 at 04:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Arizona Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt said his quarterback competition is not over. His actions tell a different story.

John Skelton will start the Cardinals' fourth preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. Whisenhunt points out that it's simply Skelton's turn in the rotation. He said that Skelton's time was limited during the last preseason game because he didn't want to expose him behind Arizona's backup offensive line. Logic tells a different story.

If Kevin Kolb still had a good chance to be the Cardinals' starter, Whisenhunt would get him as much work as possible with the starting unit. He would change the rotation. If the battle still still raging, Whisenhunt would have played Skelton for more than three completions and one very brief touchdown drive last week.

The only conclusion to make: Whisenhunt has seen enough.

He gave rookie Ryan Lindley the entire second half, which made us at least wonder if he wanted to evaluate Lindley as the potential No. 2 quarterback. (In that unlikely scenario, Kolb would be cut or traded.)

"I think I'll have to give John some extended time this week," Whisenhunt told reporters Sunday, via the Arizona Republic.

This is the "dress rehearsal" week. This is closest thing we'll see to a real game in the preseason. Kolb will start the game on the sideline. Although Kolb arguably has been protected worse than Skelton, he's also slower to make decisions. He's quicker to leave the pocket. He doesn't see the pressure coming.

When things go bad for Kolb, they completely collapse.

"Some of it I will say a couple of times, Kevin's got to get the ball out. But to be perfectly honest with you, our protection has broken down a couple of times," Whisenhunt said.

Whisenhunt may not be ready to name a starter before Thursday's game, but it would be stunning if Skelton is not the pick.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW