John Skelton, San Francisco 49ers strike contract

The quarterback carousel spins on in San Francisco, where Colin Kaepernick's job is safe, but what happens behind him is anyone's guess.
The 49ers signed free-agent passer John Skelton to the roster Wednesday to replace the recently departed seventh-round draft pick B.J. Daniels, the team announced. Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee first reported the transaction.
Skelton was in Tennessee on Tuesday for a workout with the Titans, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, but he now will join a quarterback room that includes Kaepernick and Colt McCoy. Barrows also reported the 49ers hope to add Daniels to the practice squad Wednesday if he clears waivers.
The 49ers have shuffled passers behind Kap for months, cycling through Daniels, Scott Tolzien and Seneca Wallace.
It's possible the team views Skelton -- who started 17 games for the Arizona Cardinals over the past two seasons -- as a better option at No. 2 than McCoy. Still, it's an odd fit. Skelton is a tall, big-armed quarterback, but he isn't considered the cerebral type. His cameo with the Bengals on HBO's "Hard Knocks" showed off an ultra-relaxed -- maybe too relaxed -- young signal-caller.
San Francisco also signed former New England Patriots pass rusher Jermaine Cunningham on Tuesday and released fullback Owen Marecic.