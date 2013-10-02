John Skelton, San Francisco 49ers strike contract

It's possible the team views Skelton -- who started 17 games for the Arizona Cardinals over the past two seasons -- as a better option at No. 2 than McCoy. Still, it's an odd fit. Skelton is a tall, big-armed quarterback, but he isn't considered the cerebral type. His cameo with the Bengals on HBO's "Hard Knocks" showed off an ultra-relaxed -- maybe too relaxed -- young signal-caller.