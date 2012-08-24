John Skelton or Kevin Kolb? Cardinals coach hasn't decided

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt said he's not quite ready to name a starting quarterback but indicates a decision could come soon.
It has to, because the Cardinals open their regular season in a little more than two weeks at home against the Seattle Seahawks.
Speaking at his usual day-after news conference Friday, Whisenhunt said he would think about it over the weekend.
"I'm sure I'll get asked that question again," he said. "The next time I think maybe I'll have a little more information."
John Skelton and Kevin Kolb have been competing for the job, and neither has been outstanding. Skelton started Thursday night's 32-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans and completed 4 of 10 passes for 41 yards and was intercepted once.
Kolb saw more extensive action and was 17-of-22 passing for 156 yards, including his first touchdown pass of the preseason. But he was intercepted twice, with one of them returned for a touchdown.
Whisenhunt said he was not ready to say whether the competition would continue into next Thursday night's preseason finale at home against the Denver Broncos but that the decision might await the outcome of a few more practices.
"We've still got some practice days left," Whisenhunt said. "Since we're not game planning, we've still got an opportunity to do some competitive practices with our defense so you get a chance to assess their play."
