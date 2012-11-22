John Skelton frustrated Arizona Cardinals benched him

The Arizona Cardinals' rookie quarterback will make his first career start Sunday against the St. Louis Rams with Kevin Kolb injured and John Skelton ineffective.
Harrison: Week 12 predictions
No more bye weeks in the 2012 campaign. What can we expect with all 32 teams in action? Elliot Harrison provides his picks. More ...
Skelton said he's frustrated with the situation.
"Obviously, losing six in a row is frustrating," Skelton told The Arizona Republic on Wednesday. "What transpired on Sunday and then now, the benching, obviously is frustrating."
The Cardinals' offensive line has been horrendous, and any quarterback would have issues behind it, but Skelton hasn't done much to keep the job. He threw just two touchdown passes and five interceptions in 179 attempts this season.
Larry Fitzgerald's stat line -- 52 receptions for 596 yards and four touchdowns -- sums up the level of quarterback play in Arizona. He's on pace for the second-fewest receiving yards since his rookie season and to tie a career low in TD receptions. He had only one catch for 11 yards last week. One of the NFL's top receivers is being wasted in the Cardinals' offense.
That's why Lindley gets the start this week.
"I told you guys that my main goal was to just get better every week," Lindley said. "I knew the chips were going to fall as they were. I don't think anybody can predict the future, so I didn't spend much time doing that. I just made sure if it ever happened, I was ready, and I got better every week.
"I don't really get nervous. I'm going to be excited. I'm probably going to have to take a deep breath and make sure I'm cool, calm and composed. But that's going to be more excitement, not nervousness."