John Skelton cut by Arizona Cardinals after three years

Skelton's big arm and toughness in the pocket tantalized at times, but he never was able to make great progress. He was Whisenhunt's choice to be the team's Week 1 starter last season before getting hurt. He wound up starting six games, the third straight season he started at least four games. It wasn't Skelton's fault that he was forced to play so much despite being so raw. It was Whisenhunt and former general manager Rod Graves' fault for not finding anyone better.