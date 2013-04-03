John Skelton claimed on waivers by Cincinnati Bengals

Skelton was acquired on waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday, according to Joe Reedy of The Cincinnati Enquirer. The transaction comes two days after the quarterback was released by the Arizona Cardinals.
Skelton, 25, enters the mix to serve as Andy Dalton's primary backup with the Bengals, who lost Bruce Gradkowski to the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. Quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Zac Robinson also are on the roster.
The season was a washout, but Skelton did go 5-2 as a starter down the stretch for the Cardinals in 2011. That, along with a big arm and pocket toughness, provides the former Fordham star a second NFL chance.