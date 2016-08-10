John Saunders, longtime ESPN sportscaster, dies at 61

ESPN sportscaster John Saunders, who has hosted "The Sports Reporters" for the last 15 years, has died, the network announced. He was 61.
Saunders joined ESPN in 1986. He did play-by-play on various sports, hosted NHL Stanley Cup Final coverage and World Series coverage and hosted studio shows for baseball, college football and college basketball.
A cause of death was not announced.
Saunders was also a founding member of the board of directors for The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a charity started by the network after former college basketball coach and ESPN announcer Jim Valvano died of cancer in 1993.
Saunders was born in Ontario, Canada, and played hockey at Western Michigan University from 1974-76.
He lived in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, with his wife, Wanda. They had two daughters.
