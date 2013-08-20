John Moffitt sent to Broncos after Browns trade voided

Let us explain.
The Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot reported Tuesday that the Browns voided their deal with the Seattle Seahawks, citing health concerns with the veteran guard. The rights of defensive lineman Brian Sanford, sent to the Seahawks in the deal, headed back to Cleveland.
The Seahawks didn't waste any time after that deal went sour. They turned around and sent Moffitt to the Denver Broncos in exchange for defensive tackle Sealver Siliga.
"We would not have been able to do a trade like that if the young guys hadn't been doing such a great job," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters Tuesday before Moffitt's deal to Cleveland had been voided and the new trade completed. "I think that it's really a statement about those guys growing and coming in and helping us."
Moffitt was supposed to give the Browns another option at guard after injuries to Shawn Lauvao (ankle surgery) and Jason Pinkston (high ankle sprain). Lauvao and Pinkston are expected to be sidelined into the regular season.