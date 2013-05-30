John Moffitt of Seahawks allegedly urinated in public

Another Seattle Seahawks players has run into off-the-field trouble, and, this time, it has nothing to do with performance-enhancing drugs.
SeattlePI.com reported Thursday that guard John Moffitt missed Tuesday's organized team activities because of a court hearing tied to charges of trespassing and obstruction of justice.
The details are grim.
Bellevue, Wash., police report that Moffitt -- banned for a year from the city's Bellevue Square mall as of January 2012 -- resurfaced at the shopping center last June, where he was spotted allegedly urinating beside a parked vehicle outside Paddy Coyne's bar.
As police went on a search for Moffitt, they encountered two "very large males" running along a nearby street. Authorities directed Moffitt to stop, but he is alleged to have fled into a building at the Washington Square condos.
A Bellevue Square security officer later positively identified Moffitt, who was charged with criminal trespass and obstruction, a pair of misdemeanors. To make matters worse, Moffitt reportedly was caught trespassing in August at the city's Lincoln Square mall, yet another venue the lineman has been banned from.
Moffitt -- a man with a decidedly complex relationship with shopping centers -- has a court appearance slated for June 14 to address the alleged urination incident.