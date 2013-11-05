John Moffitt leaves Denver Broncos, quits football

Moffitt, the No. 75 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, is doing some "soul-searching" due to his lack of playing time, a source close to Moffitt told the Denver Post.
It sounds like Moffitt has already found his answer. The former Seahawks guard said to Dave "Softy" Mahler of KJR-AM Seattle on Tuesday that he's "ready to live a different kind of life" outside of football.
A 15-game starter over three NFL seasons, Moffitt was a healthy scratch in six of eight games since the Broncos acquired him from the Seahawks in a convoluted August trade.
Now that he has plenty of free time on his hands, he would be well advised to steer clear of local shopping malls.