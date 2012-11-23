John Mara wants to alter challenge rule he advocated

How bad is the clunky challenge rule that cost Jim Schwartz and the Detroit Lions on Sunday? The man who had a hand in creating it wants it to go away.
New York Giants co-owner John Mara told USA Today in an email Friday that he will present the issue for discussion at next year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
Mara initially pushed for the rule to be implemented based on a play involving the Giants in a 2010 game against the Washington Redskins.
It started when Redskins linebacker London Fletcher "accidentally" kick a spotted ball off the line of scrimmage after a Giants fumble recovery. This gave officials more time to look at the play and determine if the knee of the Redskins player who fumbled was down.
Flether was assessed a 5-yard delay-of-game penalty, but the extra time led to a review. The call was upheld. Behind Mara's push, the rule was changed to dissuade teams from stalling.
When a change was made this season to review all scoring plays and turnovers, it created the loophole that burned the Lions on Thursday.
"I certainly plan to address that with the competition committee," Mara wrote. "I think that play needs to be reviewed, and I'm sure we will have a discussion about the rule in February."
While Mara expects to address the issues next year, there was a Friday report that a change to the rule could come in-season. Either way, this loophole likely will be sealed.