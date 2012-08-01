John Mara responds to Jerry Jones' comments

The New York Giants have had a habit of besting the Dallas Cowboys in recent seasons, so perhaps it makes sense the teams' two owners are taking turns trying to own the back pages.
Jerry Jones caused a stir this week at a Cowboys pep rally (seriously), when he implored fans to come watch his team "beat the Giants' ass."
Asked for his reaction to Jones' battle cry, Giants owner John Mara didn't sound intimidated. According to ESPN.com, Mara pointed to a bandage on his forehead and joked, "you should see what Jerry Jones looks like."
Later, during a guest spot on "The Mike Lupica Show," Mara tossed out an unsolicited dig at the Giants' in-state rival.
"We'll show up," Mara said. "But that is actually the first time I've heard that comment. I have been so caught up in the (Tim) Tebow coverage that I haven't had time for anything else."