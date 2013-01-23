John Madden: Pro Bowl a goner 'if it doesn't change'

It's distressing that a pep talk from Manning is required to motivate multi-millionaire athletes entrusted to give their best on the field. Even perennial Pro Bowl cornerback Champ Bailey of the Broncos acknowledged to Darlington, "I think we do get over here and get relaxed. The sense of urgency leading up to the game isn't there. It takes something like (Manning's speech) to get you going, to understand the importance of it. I get it. We should play hard."