Around the League

Presented By

John Madden: NFL defenses will attack read-option QBs

Published: Aug 23, 2013 at 12:44 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The read option took the NFL by storm down the stretch last season, but it's not going to take defensive coaches by surprise this time.

Football evolution is a history of offensive innovation leading to defensive adjustment. The read option works because it finally evens the numbers, forcing the defense to account for the quarterback even on running plays.

The offseason buzz phrase among NFL defensive coaches has been "attacking the mesh point," which is code for aggressively attacking the quarterback before he can force the defensive linemen and linebackers into a dilemma involving the running back.

Or as Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin so succinctly explained at the NFL Annual Meeting in March, let's see "if guys are committed to getting their guys hit."

According to Hall of Fame coach John Madden, co-chairman of the NFL's safety committee, Tomlin's mindset is shared by defensive coaches around the league.

"Every guy I've talked to is going to go after the quarterback," Madden said, via Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times. "That's going to be their answer. If you watch what they did last year, a lot of guys played the quarterback. If he pitches, get off him. If he keeps it, tackle him. Now, they're just going to go after him whether he pitches or not."

Madden no longer is in the broadcast booth, but he has long-standing connections to coaches and executives around the league. We have no doubt that defensive coaches share the sentiment of Detroit Lions coordinator Gunther Cunningham and Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis that the read-option craze will be tempered by the quarterbacks'inability to withstand relentless punishment.

Even coaches with offensive backgrounds concede the dangers, best summed up by Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians: "If you put a quarterback in harm's way enough times, harm will come to him."

Defenses will be more prepared this year after spending the offseason examining college strategies. They're not "sitting around looking out the window and having coffee," New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin quipped.

The read option will be slowed with in-depth study, but it's not going away any time soon. College defensive coordinators still are cognizant of the problems posed by the read option more than a decade after the spread took hold in the NCAA ranks.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kenny Pickett undergoes ankle surgery; Steelers QB not expected to be placed on IR

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will have surgery Monday on the injured ankle he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve
news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.