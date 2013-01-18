John Idzik named next New York Jets GM

John Idzik, formerly with the Seattle Seahawks front office, is expected to be the next GM of the Jets, a source apprised of the search said.
The other candidates in the search were informed that Idzik was to be offered the job.
Jets identified Idzik as their man on Thursday, and worked on negotiations Thursday night and into Friday to lock him up as their next general manager.
Idzik was put on the road to do some college scouting the last couple years by Seahawks GM John Schneider, with an eye toward taking this next step.
He also has a wealth of experience with rebuilding efforts, having been part of Schneider's project in Seattle and also Tony Dungy's reworking of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization in the mid-1990s.
Indications are that owner Woody Johnson will retain power over Ryan's fate after 2013, and that likely won't be left solely up to the GM.