John Idzik: Josh Cribbs' left knee 'isn't quite there yet'

Josh Cribbs remains on the free-agent market despite his best attempts to land a job. Now, we have a better idea why.
New York Jets general manager John Idzik told Conor Orr of The Star-Ledger on Tuesday that Cribbs' surgically repaired left knee "isn't quite there yet."
The Jets were one of four teams Cribbs worked out for last week. Cribbs also met with the Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders and New York Giants. That he's still without a contract tells us the other teams might share the findings of Idzik and the Jets.
Cribbs is coming back from arthroscopic knee surgery for a torn meniscus. He reportedly failed a physical with the Arizona Cardinals back in March. At the time, it was believed that the knee would check out with a few more weeks of recovery time.
Two months later, a general manager publicly has said Cribbs' knee still isn't right. It's not good news for the standout return man, whose free agency stay might become indefinite.