John Idzik changes up New York Jets' front office

If it wasn't already clear, New York Jets general manager John Idzik has the juice in the organization. Rex Ryan's role appears diminished publicly when it comes to personnel decisions, and Idzik continues to re-make the front office.
NFL.com's Albert Breer reported Wednesday morning that the contracts were not renewed for assistant general manager Scott Cohen and director of football administration Ari Nissim, according to a source. Cohen was former GM Mike Tannenbaum's right-hand man. Nissim handled many of the Jets' contracts. Several scouts also were let go.
Breer notes that the post-draft shakeup was expected. Idzik is clearing room for space in the front office for guys who share his vision for an organization. The logical next question: Will Idzik clear room to find a head coach after the season?
UPDATE: USA Today's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday morning that former Arizona Cardinals general manager Rod Graves will join the Jets' front office. His official role under Idzik is unclear, and the team has not confirmed it.