John Harbaugh: Terrell Suggs targeting Ravens return

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh says star linebacker Terrell Suggs will be back this season. The question is when?
Harbaugh said Friday that Suggs has targeted a specific week to make his season debut. Harbaugh wouldn't say which week that was.
"He has his target date," Harbaugh said, via the Ravens' official team site. "He is doing well. The main thing we want to do now is make sure there is no setback, and he continues to get in shape and continues to get stronger."
Suggs suffered a partial Achilles tear in April under mysterious circumstances. He can come off the Ravens' physically unable to perform list in just over two weeks, meaning he's eligible to play against the Houston Texans in Week 7. Suggs originally stated he'd be back by the end of October or early November at the latest. He later backed off any public timetables.
"Football shape will be a factor," Harbaugh said. "As soon as he gets on the field, it's not like he is going to be back to Defensive Player of the Year form. We need to all understand that. Just give him a little space and let him kind of grow into this thing."
The Ravens clearly have missed Suggs. That was on display in the Ravens' 31-30 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday night, when Baltimore struggled to pressure Tom Brady. Suggs' absence has a chain reaction that impacts the entire Ravens defense.
Suggs' return could shift the balance of power in the AFC ... if he can play like his old self.