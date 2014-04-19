John Harbaugh statue unveiled at Miami's 'Cradle of Coaches'

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh was immortalized with a bronze statue outside of Miami University's Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio on Saturday.
Harbaugh, who played defensive back for the RedHawks in the 1980s, earned a place in his alma mater's "Cradle of Coaches," which recognizes the school's tradition of coaches who have passed through the university before winning a championship at the NFL or collegiate level.
"There's nothing like the 'Cradle of Coaches.' I don't think there's a bigger honor in coaching," Harbaugh said, per the Ravens' official website. "People may not understand that, but once you take a look at it, it means a lot."
Harbaugh's statue now rests among legends like Paul Brown, Bo Schembechler and Weeb Ewbank.
The Ravens also had a strong contingency of support for the statue's unveiling. General manager Ozzie Newsome, president Dick Cass Sr. and others traveled to Ohio to support Harbaugh.
"I just feel overwhelmed and stunned a little bit with the fact that people would take the time to come on down," Harbaugh said. "That this is something they would want to be part of means more than anything I could ever express."