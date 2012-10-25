John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens an enigmatic team

This is such a strange Baltimore Ravens team. They are 5-2, but it feels worse after what is likely a season-ending injury to Ray Lewis and losing cornerback Lardarius Webb to a torn anterior cruciate ligament. It feels worse after the beatdown the Houston Texans gave them before their bye.
It definitely seems worse when you look at some of their statistics.
The Ravens are the NFL's most-penalized team. They are second to last in penalty yards allowed. They are last in time of possession and first downs allowed.
"You can coach against penalties, and we always want to do that," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "We've got to keep working in that direction."
By any realistic measure, the Ravens are lucky to be 5-2. They absolutely have the talent to play better, especially on offense.