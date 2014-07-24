John Harbaugh: Ravens' Aaron Ross tore his Achilles

Coach John Harbaugh told reporters that veteran cornerback Aaron Ross suffered an Achilles tear while running his conditioning test during Thursday's training camp session. The team later announced that Ross was placed on injured reserve.
It might mark the end of the road for the 31-year-old cover man who opened his NFL career with promise as the No. 20 overall pick of the 2007 NFL Draft.
Selected by the Giants, Ross spent his first five seasons in Gotham before bouncing to Jacksonville in 2012. He returned to the G-Men last season but played in just four games before landing on injured reserve with a back injury.
Ross was no more than a depth signing for the Ravens, with Lardarius Webb and Jimmy Smith set to start ahead of Chykie Brown and Asa Jackson. Facing a lengthy rehab, don't expect to see Ross on the field again in 2014.
The latest "Around The League Podcast" offers up team-by-team training camp previews of the NFC East and NFC West.