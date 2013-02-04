Around the League

Presented By

John Harbaugh: Joe Flacco hasn't let anything stop him

Published: Feb 04, 2013 at 05:48 AM

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Joe Flacco was out to prove something. Not on Sunday when the quarterback put up a Super Bowl MVP-caliber performance in a 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers, but since before he entered the NFL.

In 2008, Harbaugh sat down with Flacco, who was then a 23-year-old leaving the University of Delaware, for dinner at a Baltimore restaurant. The first-year NFL head coach walked away with a certain feeling about the quarterback the Ravens would go on to draft 18th overall that year.

"Joe impressed me as a guy that was really determined to be really good," Harbaugh said at his news conference Monday morning in New Orleans. "It felt he had a lot to prove. Joe came up the hard way. Joe is not a guy that had everything laid out there perfectly before him in college. He dealt with adversity. I just felt like he was a guy that would do whatever it took to overcome whatever to be the best that he was going to be.

"That's proven to be true," Harbaugh continued. "He's a guy that no matter what happens, no matter what criticism he felt in front of him, no matter what disappointments he might have, he steps up and he bounces back and he comes back and goes to work. I think he'll be the same with this success. I think he'll be right back there in OTA's and minicamps. He'll be going to work just like, maybe, we had lost this game. He'll be just as motivated and just as determined. That's one of the things that makes him great."

Five years after his dinner meeting with Harbaugh and playing in the Super Bowl, Flacco wanted to prove he deserved a lucrative contract extension. He wanted the world to see he's an elite NFL quarterback -- and it's hard to question that when Flacco has a Super Bowl victory and a Super Bowl MVP trophy under his belt.

There are only seven active quarterbacks in the NFL to start and win a Super Bowl, and Flacco now is one of them. Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger are the others -- that's some pretty elite company.

Retiring Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis told Flacco at the beginning of the playoffs that he's now the team's general. He proved it Sunday.

Follow Kareem Copeland on Twitter @kareemcopeland.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW