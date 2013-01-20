John Garrett to become Tampa Bay Bucs' wide receivers coach

John Garrett, the Dallas Cowboys' tight ends coach and brother of head coach Jason Garrett, has agreed to a deal to become the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers coach, according to a Bucs source.
John Garrett's exit from the Cowboys doesn't come as a surprise. Garrett applied for a head-coaching position at the University of Delaware, and Clarence Hill of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported last last week that he "was not well-liked by other staffers at the team's Valley Ranch headquarters." The Cowboys reportedly also weren't happy with the development of tight end Jason Witten.
Garrett is the second notable name to the leave the Cowboys' coaching staff in the offseason -- one that team owner Jerry Jones said would be "uncomfortable" after the team failed to make the playoffs. Defensive coordinator Rob Ryan was fired and replaced with former USC and Buccaneers assistant Monte Kiffin.
This offseason, the Cowboys also have parted ways with running backs coach Skip Peete and assistant strength and conditioning coach Walt Williams.