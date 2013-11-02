John Fox to miss several weeks after heart procedure

Denver Broncos coach John Fox will undergo an aortic heart valve replacement next week that will sideline him "at least several weeks," the team announced late Saturday night.
Fox, 58, was taken to a Charlotte-area hospital on Saturday after feeling light-headed while playing golf. NFL Media's Albert Breer reported earlier in the day that Fox did not have a heart attack.
"Our focus at this time is Coach Fox's health and well-being," the team said in a statement. "We extend our thoughts and well-wishes to him for a full and speedy recovery."
Fox was advised by doctors months ago that he would eventually require this procedure. The plan was to undergo the surgery after the season. After Saturday's incident, they decided he couldn't wait any longer.
"I sincerely appreciate all of the support from friends, Denver Broncos fans and so many around the league today," Fox said. "Although I am disappointed I must take some time away from the team to attend to this pre-existing health condition, I understand that it's the right thing to do.
"I have great confidence in our coaches and players, who are fully committed to our goals. I look forward to returning to coaching as soon as possible."
The Broncos are currently in their bye week. No interim head coach has been announced, but NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reports that defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio is the likely choice.
We wish Fox the best in his recovery.