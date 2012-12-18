John Fox: Resting Peyton Manning 'not been an option'

Let's assume the Texans (12-2) wrap up the top seed (they own the tie-breaker with Denver based on their Week 5 win). That leaves the 11-3 Broncos in a struggle with the 10-4 New England Patriots for the No. 2 spot. If the teams wind up with identical records, the Patriots win the tie-breaker based on their 31-21 win over the Broncos in Week 5. All of this has Denver focused on the present.