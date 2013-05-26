Around the League

Presented By

John Fox: Peyton Manning taking a knee still right call

Published: May 26, 2013 at 03:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Denver Broncos coach John Fox has thought plenty about his team's devastating loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC divisional playoffs. And he still would ask one of the NFL's all-time greatest quarterbacks to take a knee at the end of regulation rather than go for a last-second win.

Top 100 Players of 2013

brady

Make sure you vote for the Top 100 players of 2013. Voting ends May 31. Get your vote in. More ...

"I've debated it with my staff, my wife, myself. I would do the same thing 10 times out of 10," Fox recently told The Denver Post. "Too many bad things could happen. Remember, we had a pick-six earlier in the game."

The Broncos also had two timeouts and 31 seconds left, but Fox said he preferred taking his chances in overtime. Denver's offense, which stagnated in the extra session, played things very conservatively throughout the end of the fourth quarter. And that's what Fox would change.

"You're talking about the wrong play," Fox told The Post's Woody Paige. "I would change what we did on third-and-7 the series before. ... That's the one that gnaws at me. We get the first down there, and Baltimore can't stop the clock again, and the game's over."

We think Fox made a big mistake in both situations. But at least he recognizes that playing not to lose can be a detriment. The Broncos had third-and-7 with just two minutes left and the Ravens out of timeouts. Instead of calling a play that potentially could have ended the game, the Broncos called a run up the middle to kill some clock.

Fox was asked what he would call now.

"I don't know, but something that would pick up a first down," Fox said.

Paige's response: "And, you go on to the Super Bowl and become world champions instead of the Ravens, and live happily ever after."

Fox had no response. His ever-conservative coaching approach often has been a detriment to his team in late-game situations. Perhaps last season's loss will help Fox change his ways.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW