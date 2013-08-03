Around the League

Presented By

John Fox: Peyton Manning 'much further ahead' in '13

Published: Aug 03, 2013 at 06:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

In April, Peyton Manning told reporters he could accept that his arm might never be as strong as it once was. Despite a 13-3 campaign with the Denver Broncos last season, Manning admitted he was still mired in "get-stronger rehab mode" at the tender age of 37.

Rapoport: Broncos ready to roll

ian_rapoport_120405_65.jpg

It's Year 2 of the Peyton Manning era, and Ian Rapoport says the Broncos look like a well-oiled machine. More ...

Manning was so effective in 2012, it was easy to forget the multiple neck surgeries and drama that wiped away his 2011 season. In a new city, with new teammates, Manning made it look simple -- even when it wasn't.

When NFL.com's Ian Rapoport asked John Fox on Friday what stands out about Denver's offseason, the Broncos coach didn't hesitate: "Just how much further ahead Peyton is," Fox said. "A year ago this time, we were trying to get him to relearn how to throw. He's way more comfortable, way more ready to play."

It hasn't been an easy summer for the Broncos, but with an all-systems-go Manning at the controls, Denver remains the team to beat in the AFC.

More training camp buzz from around the NFL:

»Raiders rookie quarterback Tyler Wilson is earning fewer and fewer snaps in Oakland. Friday especially was ugly, with Wilson falling victim to a fumbled snap from center and a batted pass that was intercepted by cornerback Taiwan Jones, per the Bay Area News Group. Matt Flynn and Terrelle Pryor are pulling away while Wilson reportedly is struggling to overtake the undrafted Matt McGloin. As expected, it's Flynn's job to lose.

» The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that catches have been "few and far between" for Packers tight end Jermichael Finley. Coach Mike McCarthy has poured praise on Finley, so we're not overly concerned about a lack of targets. Yes, Aaron Rodgers and Finley struggled with chemistry early last season, but the tight end's strong finish convinced McCarthy that Finley is serious about his career.

» Eight practices into New York Jets camp, rookie quarterback Geno Smithhad yet to throw an interception. That isn't good news for Mark Sanchez, who's committed a whopping 26 turnovers in each of the past two seasons. Sanchez remains unfazed, telling reporters, via ESPNNewYork.com: "I feel like I'm having a great camp. My arms feel good, my legs feel good, I feel strong, I feel accurate, I feel like I'm in command." Our friend, The Sanchize, does not lack confidence.

» The Redskins came into camp with questions in the secondary, but the emergence of rookie free safety Bacarri Rambo might be the story of the summer for Washington's defense. The sixth-round draft pick has taken every first-team snap in practices, according to The Washington Post. Meanwhile, rookie David Amerson has taken more snaps at cornerback than veterans DeAngelo Hall or Josh Wilson -- and he's replaced them in the lineup for stretches, too.

» Disaster averted in Cleveland, where Trent Richardson missed practice Friday after he was kicked in the shin. The second-year pro missed a slew of spring sessions with a strained muscle in the same shin, but Browns coach Rob Chudzinski said T-Rich could have played in a game situation, according to the Akron Beacon Journal. This led Chris Wesseling to badger yours truly (a long-suffering Browns fan) with the following:

» Our man Gregg Rosenthal is on the scene in Canton, Ohio, soaking in the Pro Football Hall of Fame festivities and filing nuggets from "football heaven." Gregg huddled with coaching legend Bill Parcells and the rest of this year's class to recall their defining moments on the field. And be sure to check out Rosey's photo-journal, "19 things you can only see in Canton," in which he digs up living proof that Terry Bradshaw ... invented fantasy football.

» And from Rich Eisen, also in Canton, a slip of paper that brought new life to the once-wayward New England Patriots:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE