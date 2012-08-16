John Fox: 'Hasn't decided' if D.J. Williams plays in preseason

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos' D.J. Williams is facing a six-game drug suspension to start the season, but coach John Fox isn't sure if the linebacker will hit the field during the preseason.

Asked Thursday if Williams will play in any of the preseason games, Fox said, "I haven't decided that yet. We're bringing him along, getting him ready for the season. And we're about ready to go into a suspension time at the end of this month and we'll go from there."

Williams didn't participate in the final public practice of the Broncos' training camp Thursday.

The linebacker was recently convicted of driving while ability-impaired and driving without his headlights Wednesday.

Despite Williams' off-the-field issues, he's highly valued by the Broncos' coaching staff for his technically sound play, and he's still listed as the starter at weakside linebacker on their depth chart.

Williams is subject to further punishment from the NFL because of his conviction on the impaired driving charge. The NFL said it will review the matter.

The leading tackler in five of his eight seasons in Denver, Williams hasn't been working with the starters during camp while the Broncos prepare his replacement, Wesley Woodyard, for the season.

The Broncos have been hit hard by injuries this week with two starters -- defensive end Jason Hunter and right guard Chris Kuper -- suffering injuries that required surgery. Hunter tore his right triceps and is likely out for the year and Kuper broke his left forearm and will miss up to six weeks.

"Sometimes, setbacks for one player are setups for another player," Fox said. "In my experience, we've discovered a lot of players in those situations, so I don't think we have any more injuries than anybody else in camp, it's just part of camp."

