John Fox, Denver Broncos agree to three-year contract

Published: Apr 04, 2014 at 03:12 PM

John Fox might have come up short in Super Bowl XLVIII, but it appears he'll get at least three more cracks at winning a Lombardi Trophy from the Broncos' sideline.

The Denver coach agreed to a new three-year contract Friday, a team source informed NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer first reported the news, which the team confirmed Saturday.

It's not an extension, as the final year of Fox's current deal was ripped up. The source described the deal as "fair and generous" for the coach who braved midseason heart surgery to lead the Broncos to their third consecutive AFC West title and their first conference championship since 1999.

Rapoport reported in February that the Broncos were primed to start negotiations with Fox after the Super Bowl, with one team source saying the coach was "perfect for us."

The news comes on the heels of Pete Carroll -- Fox's triumphant adversary in the Super Bowl -- signing a two-year contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks.

With a busy offseason marked by the additions of high-profile free agents DeMarcus Ware, Aqib Talib and T.J. Ward, Fox might have the horses to fuel a revamped defense capable of stacking up with Carroll's crew in the event of a rematch next February.

In the latest edition of the "Around The League Podcast", the guys welcome Browns star Joe Haden to the studio and talk about the uncertain future of Chris Johnson.

