John Fox critical of Jim Irsay's talk on Peyton Manning

"I saw the comments, and to be honest with you I thought it was a bit of a cheap shot," Fox said Tuesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio (via DenverBroncos.com). "To me, in my opinion, they were disappointing and inappropriate. Peyton would never say anything, he's too classy to do that, but they sounded a little ungrateful and unappreciative to me, for a guy that's set a standard, won a Super Bowl, won division titles, won four MVP awards.