John Fox believes Peyton Manning can be better in '14

Peyton Manning mastered the quarterback position during the regular season in 2013, putting up passing records that could stand for decades.
The question now becomes: How do you follow that up?
Denver Broncos coach John Fox was asked on Friday's edition of NFL Total Access if Manning can get better in the coming season after throwing for 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns on his way to a fifth MVP award.
"I think so, we talk about that every day," Fox said. "Whether it is a football team, individual position or even an individual player. You know that's the goal to get better every day. He has worked very hard, he is in the best shape he has ever been in, all his numbers in our weight and conditioning program are all up from a year ago, even before that. There are areas he can improve in and he knows it and he will."
We've learned not to doubt Manning, but it would be remarkable if he even approached the statistical plain of last season. Manning could throw 20 fewer touchdowns in 2014 and conceivably still lead the league in that category.
Matching his Madden-level production of a year ago is an outrageously tall order, but Fox seems to be under the impression that the stars could align.
